RDA Financial Network Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,466 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

