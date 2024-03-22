Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O remained flat at $52.49 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 761,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,929. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.