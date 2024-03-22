Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) recently:

3/22/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2024 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

