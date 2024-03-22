Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX):

3/20/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 212,655 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 478,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 177,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

