Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 11%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 438,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 108,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.

