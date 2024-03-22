Record (LON:REC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.64

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.64 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 790437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,279.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

