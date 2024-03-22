Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 4.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,395,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,300,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Redfin Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $744.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Redfin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

