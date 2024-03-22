Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.
About Reed’s
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.