Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

