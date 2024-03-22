Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $99.63. 373,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $106.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

