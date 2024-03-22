Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

