Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $43.10. 4,408,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,528,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

