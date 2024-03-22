Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 1,327,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,202. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

