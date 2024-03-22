Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 40,094.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 944,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,267. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.