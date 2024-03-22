Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,667. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

