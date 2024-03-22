Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln National by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 585,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LNC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,243. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.