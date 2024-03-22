Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,080 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

