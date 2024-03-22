Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $21.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,369.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,413. The stock has a market cap of $634.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,248.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,046.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

