Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after acquiring an additional 324,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. 3,738,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

