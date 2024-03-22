Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises 1.8% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ATI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ATI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 67.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 391,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 404,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ATI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 146,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

