Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.31. 6,078,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

