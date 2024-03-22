Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,950 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Immersion worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 212,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,583. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

