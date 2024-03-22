Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.
View Our Latest Report on RGLS
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regulus Therapeutics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.