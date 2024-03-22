Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RGLS stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.