Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.