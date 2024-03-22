Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

