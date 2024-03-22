Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

MITK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

MITK stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

