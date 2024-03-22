Reviewing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.06 billion 3.95 $630.60 million $5.74 35.45

This table compares Generation Hemp and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Generation Hemp and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $203.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.82% 41.12% 10.58%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

