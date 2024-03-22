Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.91.

RVTY stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,085,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,839,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,675,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

