RH’s (RH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.15.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.48. 67,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.80. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

