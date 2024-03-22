Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 1,918 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $17,319.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SPRY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 229,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,225. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
