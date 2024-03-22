Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 495,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.