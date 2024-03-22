RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Rocky Kim Sells 1,671 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86.

Rocky Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,790. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 1.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$21.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.