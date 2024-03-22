Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Rithm Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

