Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 1099207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,301,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

