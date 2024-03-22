RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 36.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $150.60 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.24 and a 52 week high of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

