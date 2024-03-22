RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 58,269 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $124,412.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $124,412.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.