RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 503 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 452.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

