RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 261.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 21.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares during the period.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,841.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $436,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,313 shares of company stock worth $14,889,214. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

