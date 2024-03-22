RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,071,573.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,261,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,071,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,261,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,669 shares of company stock valued at $91,964,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.65. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

