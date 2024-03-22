RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

