RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDW opened at $256.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $256.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

