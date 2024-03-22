RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,062.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,344. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

