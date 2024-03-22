RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.1 %

BX opened at $131.66 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

