RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 3.7 %

Penumbra stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $2,222,773 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.