RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.25 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

