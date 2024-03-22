RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $75,222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $256.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $256.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.