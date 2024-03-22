RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.