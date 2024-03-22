RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

