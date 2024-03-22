RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $620,000.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

TNDM stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

