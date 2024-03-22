RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

