RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Astronics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

